Halle Berry Unveils Go-To Beauty Products in Cozy Shawl Sweater With Midi Dress & Invisible Heels

Halle Berry is helping her fans kick off the new year in the best way possible. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram to share some of her favorite things that she thinks every woman should have.

In the Instagram Reel, Berry unveils some of her go-to beauty products as well as the book that she is currently reading. In the recording, the “Catwoman” star unpacks items from brands like Knesko, Ogee and Virtue.

“I wish everyone the Happiest New Year! I wanted to share some of my favorite things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me…let’s get into it!,” Berry captioned the video.

Berry looked comfy and cozy for the occasion in a full ensemble by All Saints. Her outfit consisted of a dark gray shawl sweater. The overcoat tied in a knot at the center and had short loose-fitting sleeves. She complemented the piece with a simple black midi dress.

Sticking to a casual aesthetic, she simply accessorized with small hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a charm bracelet. The entertainer parted her platinum pixie on the side and styled it in natural waves.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with a comfortable boot, breezy sandals or eye-catching heels.

Berry is known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, however her impeccable style also deserves recognition. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds. On the footwear front, the former model often opts for strappy sandals like her most recent pair, plus trendy and versatile sharp pumps and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

