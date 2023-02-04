Halle Berry Feels ‘Freaky’ in Black Textured Turtleneck & Bell Bottoms

Halle Berry was “feeling freaky” in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. The “Catwoman” star stood in a garden, posing for a photo featuring a sleek all-black ensemble.

“Feeling freaky on a Friday!” the caption on the post read.

Berry’s simple monochrome look was comprised of a slightly sheer turtleneck featuring a sort of prickly texture. The high-neck top was tucked into high-waisted trousers that appeared to be black denim with a bell bottom hemline flared out, hiding her shoes. The funky pants also featured a shiny thick black leather belt.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in these images, the former model often opts for trendy and versatile sharp pumps, strappy sandals and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

In a similar post made to her Instagram on Jan. 5, Berry chicly styled an outfit for a rainy day. A lover of neutrals, Berry wore a black leather jacket that reached her shins. Over the coat, the seasoned thespian added a dramatic flowing beige cape. The loose jacket featured billowing sleeves and a black belted waist. The actress also carried a large black Maison Margiela quilted tote bag made of puffy material. Berry also added small teardrop earrings to her outfit.

For her footwear, Berry added a pair of sharp booties to complete her look. She wore black boots with pointed toes and roughly around 3-inch heels.

