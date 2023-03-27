Halle Berry Gets Wild in Bikini & Zebra Print Cover-Up

Halle Berry put a wild flair to poolside attire while on Instagram on Sunday. The actress captioned the photo, “some women fear the fire some women simply become it ..” referencing a quote from New York Times bestselling author R.H. Sin.

The “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a black triangle bikini that featured gold circular hardware connected to the straps. She paired the swimsuit with a brown and black zebra print cover-up with a relaxed look and a matching belt that accentuated the waist.

Berry accessorized the look with a gold pendant chain necklace and a pair of oversized black square sunglasses with a speckled frame. She kept her pixie cut in an undone side-swept style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a bare lip.

The “Catwoman” actress completed the look with no shoes. If she had opted for a pair of shoes, she most likely would have slipped into a pair of black sandals or flip-flops. She often pairs her looks with stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals.

Berry was seen wearing this exact look on her Instagram when she posted a montage of photos at the beach last month.

The last time we saw the actress was last week sharing another workout montage for her “Fitness Friday” series. She was seen doing an entire dumbbell workout in black high-waisted leggings and gold boxing shoes.

The “Perfect Stranger” star has a vast shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals, textured platforms and leather booties. She has collected styles from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. Her most popular pair of shoes in her collection is a pair of pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

