Halle Berry Lounges on the Beach in Black Bikini & Breezy Coverup

Halle Berry is celebrating life and sharing her good spirits with her 8.3 million followers on Instagram. The Academy Award-winning actress took to social media on Sunday to share a candid image of her sipping champagne and relaxing by the ocean.

In the post, the legendary “Catwoman” star is seen wearing a breezy beige caftan dress with a front strap covered in silver sequins and a black bikini. “Keeping my spirits up” Berry captioned the image.

Berry, who recently launched her wellness and fitness-focused website, online store and community called Re-Spin, kept her look beach-ready by not wearing makeup or any accessories except for her sparkling champagne glass. She styled her hair in her signature half-shaved head and longer blond tresses to one side.

Although her feet are not in the frame, it is very likely the Oscar-winning actress posed barefoot or just with a pair of flip-flops for this beachy shot.

The “Perfect Stranger” star has an impressive shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals and statement shoes she has collected through the years from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

