Halle Berry Lounges on the Beach in Black Bikini & Breezy Coverup

By Irene San Segundo
2021
2021
Elle Women in Hollywood Arrivals
Halle Berry is celebrating life and sharing her good spirits with her 8.3 million followers on Instagram. The Academy Award-winning actress took to social media on Sunday to share a candid image of her sipping champagne and relaxing by the ocean.

In the post, the legendary “Catwoman” star is seen wearing a breezy beige caftan dress with a front strap covered in silver sequins and a black bikini. “Keeping my spirits up” Berry captioned the image.

Berry, who recently launched her wellness and fitness-focused website, online store and community called Re-Spin, kept her look beach-ready by not wearing makeup or any accessories except for her sparkling champagne glass. She styled her hair in her signature half-shaved head and longer blond tresses to one side.

Although her feet are not in the frame, it is very likely the Oscar-winning actress posed barefoot or just with a pair of flip-flops for this beachy shot.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Halle Berry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Halle Berry arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Perfect Stranger” star has an impressive shoe closet filled with high-heeled sandals and statement shoes she has collected through the years from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When she’s off duty, Berry often favors a casual pair of sneakers or slides from affordable brands like Adidas, Under Armour and Nike.

