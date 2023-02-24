Halle Berry Lets Her Feet Breathe on the Beach in Bikini & Tiger Print Coverup

Halle Berry is serving up beach style in her latest Instagram post.

The actress wore two flowy beach coverups, perfect for any day spent walking across beautiful white sands as soft ocean waves hit the shore. One featured a chiffon fabric covered in a tiger print designed with a high slit at the legs and an open front. The other coverup offered up classic minimalism as the beige color, and the simple design was perfectly uncomplicated. Berry wore both coverups atop a black swimsuit featuring a plunge bikini top accessorized with rings at the shoulders and low-rise bikini bottoms.

Her accessories included large black sunglasses that were big enough to block the sun and help the star remain unbothered. Berry’s hair was styled in an edgy shortcut while she opted for no makeup to lean into the relaxed look fully.

The last time we saw Berry, she was posting a mirror selfie wearing a black t-shirt and a black and rose pink bomber jacket with a pair of mid-rise wide-leg jeans that she coupled with black leather Roger Vivier Walky Viv’ strass buckle sneakers.

While the “Catwoman” actress was barefoot, she is known for rolling out on the red carpet in sky-high stilettos and flowing, floor-length gowns. For her more casual moments, you will typically find the actress sporting a pair of masculine loafers, low-heeled booties, sporty sandals, combat boots or an athletic pair of kicks.

Halle Berry at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency The thespian has been regularly spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers and Nike slides. Because she loves an elevated look, she often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster, and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years.

