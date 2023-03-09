Halle Bailey Gets Fiery in Daring Red Skirt & Heels at Vanity Fair & TikTok’s Vanities Party

Halle Bailey made a vibrant appearance at Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles last night. The event celebrated young stars ahead of the 2023 Oscars on March 11.

Bailey served as the event’s emcee held at Mes Amis restaurant. The soon-to-be Disney superstar was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a red ensemble from Mônot’s spring 2023 collection. The piece was comprised of a cropped jacket and matching low-rise skirt. The outfit also included a plunging neckline and daring cutouts on the bodice.

Halle Bailey attends Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood held at Mes Amis on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

To place more emphasis on her look, Bailey simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and chunky midi rings. The “Do It” songstress styled her dark locs half up, half down and let a few curly strands frame her face. As for makeup, Bailey went with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pumps, bedazzled heels or strappy sandals.

Halle Bailey attends Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood held at Mes Amis on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Bailey has a lot to celebrate for this year as she has received a lot of recognition for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The Grammy-nominated singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: See more of Halle Bailey’s style through the years.