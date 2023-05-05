Halle Bailey Upgrades Denim-on-Denim Trend With Printed Flare-Leg Jeans & Cutout Pumps for SiriusXM Studios

Halle Bailey put an edgy spin on the denim-on-denim trend for her latest appearance. The soon-to-be Disney superstar stopped by SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Bailey served spring-worthy style with a snazzy twist for the occasion. The “Do It” songstress donned a dark denim crop top. The button-down piece included a sharp collar, short bell sleeves and a curved hemline. Bailey complemented her top with high-waist jeans that were decorated with an eclectic circle print throughout.

Halle Bailey visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Halle Bailey visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Grown-ish” star simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings. Bailey’s locs were parted on the side and styled in a high bun. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Jennifer Lopez Goes Wild in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print & Stiletto Pumps to Promote 'The Mother' on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Kylie Jenner Leans Into Sharp Style With Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & T-Strap Pumps for Met Gala 2023 After Party Halle Bailey Serves Ethereal Glamour in Sheer Gucci Dress With Dramatic Ruffled Coat & Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Adding another eye-catching element to her look, the R&B artist completed her look with white pointed-toe pumps. The classic silhouette received a trendy boost due to its thick heel and circle cutout at the center.

Halle Bailey visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on May 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as she will make her Disney debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” The Grammy-nominated singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: See more of Halle Bailey’s style through the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.