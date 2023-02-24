Halle Bailey Is Pretty in Pink Dress & Strappy Heels at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Halle Bailey popped in a light pink look at her latest event. The “Do It” singer attended Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. She sat front row alongside Julia Garner, A$AP Rocky, Salma Hayek and more.

Bailey wore a baby pink dress to the event. Her midi dress featured thin straps and a scoop lace-trimmed neckline, as well as soft tulle falling over the skirt for a romantic feel. Bailey added a white leather crossbody purse to the ensemble as well as dainty earrings and a necklace.

Bailey arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Bailey completed the look with red strappy sandals. The patent leather shoes featured thin straps around the ankle as well as across the toes for extra support. When it comes to her footwear style, the actress often opts for pointed-toe pumps and thong sandals in fun colors that often come decorated with bedazzlements and spikes.

A closer look at Bailey’s shoes. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Outside of her impressive music and acting careers, Bailey has become a familiar face in the fashion industry. She has been seen in many campaigns for labels, including Fendi. She was seen at Paris Fashion Week in the fall sitting in the front row as designers like Off-White and Roger Vivier.

Hanni, Garner and Bailey are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

