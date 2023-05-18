Halle Bailey Gets Whimsical In Cutout Maxi Skirt & Cylinder Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

Halle Bailey made a summer-worthy style statement while arriving at “Good Morning America” in New York City today. The R&B singer has embarked on a press tour to promote the upcoming live adaption of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Bailey looked stunning for the appearance. The “Do It” songstress donned a white two-piece set that included a white embroidered off-the-shoulder top and a coordinating high-waist maxi skirt that had small cutouts throughout and a daring center slit.

Halle Bailey arrives at “Good Morning America” on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Adding a touch of sophistication to the look, Bailey kept an off-white blazer draped on her shoulders. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Grown-ish” actress simply accessorized with small hoop earrings and a thin choker necklace. For glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and a glossy pout. Her red locs were styled in a loose buns with cascading curls.

Completing the songwriter’s wardrobe was a pair of mules. The shoes featured a square outsole and a chunky cylinder heel.

Halle Bailey arrives at “Good Morning America” on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Halle Bailey arrives at “Good Morning America” on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as she will make her Disney debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” The Grammy-nominated musician will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.