Halle Bailey Means Business in Blazer Dress & Gold Sandals at Essence Hollywood House With Yara Shahidi

Halle Bailey stepped out to chat with Yara Shahidi at Essence‘s Hollywood House event held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday.

The star of Disney’s upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid” remake showed off a cream-colored blazer dress featuring a double-breasted design with sleek gold buttons for the occasion. The 22-year-old starlet, who often works with stylist Nichole Goodman, perfectly accessorized the minidress with gold accessories and shoes.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Essence Hollywood House at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey donned a pair of shiny gold metallic sandals featuring a chunky platform, a sky-high block heel, and an ankle strap closure to ensure the foot stays comfortably in place. When getting dressed up, the “Do It” singer tends to reach for similarly strappy styles, as well as chic pumps, depending on the look.

Meanwhile, Shahidi subtly coordinated with Bailey in a monochromatic off-white ensemble that included a corset top and baggy wide-leg pants.

Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi pose together in coordinating cream looks at the 2023 Essence Hollywood House in Los Angeles on March 10, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Since rising to fame, along with her older sister Chloe, Bailey has become known for making show-stopping red-carpet appearances and co-starred with Chloe in a 2020 Fendi campaign spotlighting the label’s Peekaboo handbag. She often sports vibrant colors and head-turning prints, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or attending a fashion show. But on her days off, you’re likely to find her wearing a crop top with jeans and sneakers, boots, or Teva sandals. Speaking of Teva, the Bailey sisters also collaborated with the footwear brand in 2018, creating a capsule collection that included bold platform styles.

