Halle Bailey Elevates Crop Top With High-Waist Maxi Skirt & Pointy Heels at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Halle Bailey delivered sleek glamour at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 27. The Grammy-nominated singer joined several famous faces at the event including her sister Chloe Bailey, Serena Williams, Marsai Martin and Vivica A. Fox.

On Wednesday, Bailey took to her Instagram Stories to show off her outfit for the occasion. “The Little Mermaid” star uploaded a photo of herself posing on the black carpet in front of the film’s step and repeat.

“Hopped off the plane then right to Creed premiere…Missed the red carpet but made it just in time for the movie!!!,” Bailey captioned the post.

Halle Bailey attends the “Creed III” premiere via Instagram Stories on Feb. 27, 2023.

For the occasion, Bailey posed in a coordinating beige outfit. Her ensemble included a long-sleeve crop top and a matching high-waist maxi skirt.

To amp up her look, the “Grown-ish” star accessorized with hoop earrings, layered thin necklaces and a gold metallic square clutch. Bailey swept some of her locs on the side and styled it in a high ponytail.

Finishing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of nude pointy heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her skirt and included an elongated triangular pointed toe.

When it comes to fashion, Bailey has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, The songwriter always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration.

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

