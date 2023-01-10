Halle Bailey Lounges in Pink Bikini & Studded Thong Sandals on Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey posted up for Instagram in an island-inspired getup yesterday.

The singer and actress captioned the photo “somewhere swinging” as she sat in a swinging wicker chair in front of a slew of tropical trees. To match the vibe, she wore a vibrant pink two-piece swimsuit featuring a chain link strap bikini top and a high-rise bikini bottom.

It seems she may also be tapping into her latest role as “The Little Mermaid” as she wore her hair in long boho box braids. Bailey kept it natural with no makeup and no accessories to really unplug and disconnect.

On the “Grown-ish” star’s feet were a pair of black thong sandals accented with gold studs. Thong sandals are a must-have on any vacation due to their intrinsic comfort and style. You can find the style in all types of colors and shapes — not to mention, heeled thong sandals were deemed as one of the most versatile shoe trends in the spring and summer of 2022.

Bailey often leans into more classic style footwear like open-toe pumps or chunky heels. For the most part, she will kick back in anything that brings a look to flawless completion.

Bailey has also become a familiar face in the fashion industry. She has been seen in many campaigns for labels like Fendi. She was seen at Paris Fashion Week sitting in front row as designers like Off-White and Roger Vivier showcased their spring 2023 collections.

