Halle Bailey Does Tropical Style in Green Bikini & Neon Water Shoes on 23rd Birthday Vacation

Halle Bailey celebrated her 23rd birthday with a tropical vacation.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be Disney superstar gave her followers a close look at her birthday celebration festivities through a series of posts on Instagram. The new photos see Bailey posing in a green printed bikini by Montce. The bathing suit included Montce’s Geo Euro Bow Bikini Top and coordinating Geo Lulu Bikini Bottoms.

“birthday behavior,” Bailey captioned the post along with a whale emoji.

Bailey’s also shared a video, which sees her channeling her “The Little Mermaid” as she floats in clear crystal waters. The “Grown-ish” actress let her long, dark locs cascade on her shoulder and she covered her hair with a straw cowboy hat. Bailey continued to accessorize with a pendant necklace and bracelets. To combat the warm sunny weather, the “Do It” musician sported a fresh face with no makeup.

Completing Bailey’s look was a pair of black and neon green water shoes. She showed off the slip-on shoes as she kicked her feet up while floating in the water.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage,

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Along with her 23rd birthday, Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as she will make her Disney debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” The Grammy-nominated singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: See more of Halle Bailey’s style through the years.