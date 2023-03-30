Halle Bailey Does Tropical Style in Green Bikini & Neon Water Shoes on 23rd Birthday Vacation

Halle Bailey celebrated her 23rd birthday with a tropical vacation.
On Wednesday, the soon-to-be Disney superstar gave her followers a close look at her birthday celebration festivities through a series of posts on Instagram. The new photos see Bailey posing in a green printed bikini by Montce. The bathing suit included Montce’s Geo Euro Bow Bikini Top and coordinating Geo Lulu Bikini Bottoms.
“birthday behavior,” Bailey captioned the post along with a whale emoji.
Bailey’s also shared a video, which sees her channeling her “The Little Mermaid” as she floats in clear crystal waters. The “Grown-ish” actress let her long, dark locs cascade on her shoulder and she covered her hair with a straw cowboy hat. Bailey continued to accessorize with a pendant necklace and bracelets. To combat the warm sunny weather, the “Do It” musician sported a fresh face with no makeup.
Completing Bailey’s look was a pair of black and neon green water shoes. She showed off the slip-on shoes as she kicked her feet up while floating in the water.
When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.
Along with her 23rd birthday, Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as she will make her Disney debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” The Grammy-nominated singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.
