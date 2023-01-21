Halle Bailey Wows in Satin Chocolate Brown Dress and Tan Bedazzled Pumps at Atlantis The Royal Grand Opening in Dubai

Halle Bailey attended the grand opening today for the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel. Joined by her sister and singing partner Chloe Bailey, Halle was dressed in a chocolate brown dress and nude pumps. Post-carpet, Halle will also be attending a Beyoncé performance held to celebrate the hotel’s grand opening.

Halle Bailey attends the grand reveal weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on Jan. 21 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

The “Do It” songstress’ gown was floor-length and off-the-shoulders satin style, featuring intricate draping that pulled the dress taunt, making it a form-fitted garment. Completed with long sleeves and a mermaid-esque silhouette, the deep brown gown was truly a sight to behold. Halle finished off her look with all-gold jewelry comprised of a few dainty rings and matching dangling earrings.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Halle wore a pair of tan suede pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and crystalized embellishments that offered the “Grown-ish” actress a shimmering experience.

Bailey has a lot to celebrate for this year as she has received a lot of recognition for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

Bailey has also become a familiar face in the fashion industry. She has been seen in many campaigns for labels, including Fendi. She was seen at Paris Fashion Week sitting in front row as designers like Off-White and Roger Vivier.

Beyoncé will be holding a performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress has reportedly been paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing alongside Beyoncé. The performance comes ahead of a tour supporting her “Renaissance” album.

