Hailey Bieber Masters Date Night Style in Gray Suit and Sleek Black Lug Sole Boots with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles dressed dapperly on a date alongside her husband and musician Justin Bieber. The model meant business, showing her stuff in a gray two piece suit and black boots.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on Jan. 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The star’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized pinstriped blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop a plain gray cropped top. On bottom, the Rhode Skin owner sported matching gray pinstripe slacks featuring a slouchy fit, meaning that the style sat low on her hips.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

On the accessories front, Hailey toted a black leather mini shoulder bag and wore a gold pendant necklace and coordinating chunky gold and diamond encrusted earrings. As for her hair, the 26-year-old fashionista gathered her dark brown tresses up into a claw clip, slicked back and out of her face.

Hailey stepped out in a pair of black snakeskin embossed lug sole boots with geometric square toes and a glossy finish. The Fila brand ambassador’s shoes lean slightly masculine, matching the overall vibe of her outfit. Accompanied by short stacked block heels, the shoes effectively offered the 5’7 runway walker a slight boost in height.

Hailey has been a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren, and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

