Hailey Bieber Steps Out in YK2 Style With Denim Miniskirt & Sneakers

Hailey Bieber steps out for a meeting in West Hollywood, Calif., on Mar. 27, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com Bieber accessorized the look with a pair of Y2K-friendly rectangular black shades and a wide pair of silver, ribbed earrings. These days the model is keeping her hair a dark brunette shade and at a casual chin-length. Today, she wore her hair straight and parted down the middle and went with a natural claim of a defined brow and soft pink lip.

For footwear, the model is known for sporting sporty sneakers just as well as she can wear a sky-high stiletto and today Bieber took the sportier footwear route. This time, she donned a pair of black, white, and silver lace-up sneakers paired with white ankle-length socks.

Both Biebers are known for their love of streetwear and sneakers alike, with Baldwin nee Bieber modeling for her husband’s clothing brand Drew House.

The Tiffany & Co. ambassador’s shoe closet boasts a bevy of designers and footwear styles. From ladylike mules and sky-high heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and Amina Mauddi, to slides from UGG, to sneakers from brands including Nike, Adidas, Asics and many more.

