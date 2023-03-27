Hailey Bieber Steps Out in YK2 Style With Denim Miniskirt & Sneakers

Hailey Bieber stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an outfit that would have fit right in with the crowd in the early 2000s.
Bieber wore an oversized Martine Rose sports jacket that features a front zip closer, reflective panels, piping detailing and a high-neck collar. The jacket retails for $756 on the luxury retail site Ekseption. The model paired the sporty jacket with a distressed denim micro-mini skirt with the inner pocket lining hanging out.
Bieber accessorized the look with a pair of Y2K-friendly rectangular black shades and a wide pair of silver, ribbed earrings. These days the model is keeping her hair a dark brunette shade and at a casual chin-length. Today, she wore her hair straight and parted down the middle and went with a natural claim of a defined brow and soft pink lip.
For footwear, the model is known for sporting sporty sneakers just as well as she can wear a sky-high stiletto and today Bieber took the sportier footwear route. This time, she donned a pair of black, white, and silver lace-up sneakers paired with white ankle-length socks.
Both Biebers are known for their love of streetwear and sneakers alike, with Baldwin nee Bieber modeling for her husband’s clothing brand Drew House.
The Tiffany & Co. ambassador’s shoe closet boasts a bevy of designers and footwear styles. From ladylike mules and sky-high heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and Amina Mauddi, to slides from UGG, to sneakers from brands including Nike, Adidas, Asics and many more.