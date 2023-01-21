Hailey Bieber Revives No-Pants Trend in Neon Green Drew House Hoodie & Asics Sneakers With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were a casual cozy couple during their latest outing. The superstar coordinated their ensembles while taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

Hailey put her own spin on the no-pants trend for the occasion. The supermodel sported a neon green hoodie from Justin’s Drew House label. The hoodie had a bright yellow smiley face at the center, a front pouch and a thick waistband.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival on “The Voice” with Camila Cabello, and Tia Mowry recently wore the trend while posing on Instagram.

The Rhode beauty founder covered her eyes with black rectangle shades and carried a black leather shoulder bag. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, Hailey slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a fresh face no makeup look.

Completing the media personality’s look was a pair of tube socks and white Asics x FieldTrip Kayano 14 sneakers. The shoe style had a round toe, high counter for extra comfort and support and a chunky outsole.

Justin followed in his wife’s footsteps and donned a grey hoodie that featured white wording across the center. The “Peaches” artist complemented the ensemble with baggy tan trousers and purple beanie hat. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s outfit was a neutral-colored Vans sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey out in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The Bieber’s have continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with pops of color, playful patterns, and retro ’90s-esque appeal.

