Hailey Bieber Tries Out the No-Pants Trend in Black Leather Bomber Jacket and Square-Toed Loafers

Hailey Bieber was photographed leaving her apartment in New York yesterday trying her hand at the no-pants trend perfected by fellow model and style maven Bella Hadid.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her apartment on Jan. 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Taking on the trend, the Fila brand ambassador bundled up in an oversized black leather bomber jacket which she wore overtop a plain black vest. On bottom, Bieber was clad in what appeared to be a barely visible denim micro mini skirt that peeked just past the hem of her shirt.

The miniature bottoms gave Bieber a pants-less look, the appearance remedied only by a pair of sheer black tights that offered her extra coverage. Putting on the finishing touches, Bieber rounded out her ensemble by donning thin black shades and toted a black leather shoulder bag for good measure. As for her hair, the runway regular wore her short brown tresses parted down the middle, keeping it simple.

Related Hailey Bieber Goes All-Black in Bikini Top & YSL Slingback Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Event Hailey Bieber Does Off-Duty Style in Fur-Trimmed Bomber Jacket & Navy New Balance 990v3 Sneakers Justine Skye Goes Casual-Chic in Pleated Trench Coat With Track Pants & Comfy Sneakers

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her apartment on Jan. 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, Bieber stepped out in glossy black leather loafers. Paired alongside long white socks, the style included eye-catching square toes and short stacked block heels. The casual pair contrasted the Bieber’s less formal leaning ensemble quite nicely, making for a stand-out shoe choice by smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren, and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Bieber can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her apartment on Jan. 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: Check out Hailey Bieber’s best style moments over the years.