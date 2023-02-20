×
Hailey Bieber Looks Effortlessly Chic in Bomber Jacket & Red Adidas Sambas for Lunch With Justin Bieber

By Melody Rivera
Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber out to lunch with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Hailey Bieber sported streetwear style as she went to lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles with her husband and singer Justin Bieber.

The model wore a white cropped tank top and layered it with a navy blue bomber jacket. She paired the top with high waisted blue wide leg jeans.

Bieber went with minimal accessories opting for a pair of chunky gold hoops which matched the hardware on her black leather shoulder bag. She was also seen wearing black vintage style oval sunglasses. Bieber kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style tucked behind her ears keeping the attention on her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out for lunch. 19 Feb 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA944907_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber seen out for lunch in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of red Adidas Sambas. The low-top sneakers featured a leather upper that was accompanied by the brand’s Three Stripes branding in black, a suede toe cap and classic gum outsoles.

Her husband also opted for a casual ensemble with a gray T-shirt, which he paired with oversized white and gray checkered knit pants. He completed the look with a white graphic hat and white leather sneakers.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out for lunch. 19 Feb 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA944907_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out for lunch in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
The last time we saw the model was out in L.A. this month wearing a cropped jacket with retro loafers.

Bieber is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see the model wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

