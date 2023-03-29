Hailey Bieber Embraces Lux Leather With Oversized Jacket & Metallic Nike Sneakers

Hailey Bieber was spotted grabbing a matcha drink while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old model was photographed wearing a black waffle knit t-shirt underneath a black leather bomber jacket. She paired the top with white short shorts.

Hailey Bieber is seen on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Bieber accessorized the neutral look with minimal jewelry opting solely for a pair of sparkling mini-gold hoops. She also added black vintage-style oval sunglasses. The model kept her warm blond hair in a sleek pulled-back style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The Tiffany & Co. ambassador completed the look by slipping into a pair of white ankle socks and silver Nike Air Max sneakers. The metallic sneakers featured a wavy side paneled look with a beige tone lining the back of the chunky white sole and a black mesh encompassing the lace-up closure which was also decorated with a crisscross cord design.

Related Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Cutout Dress & Towering Heels for 'Jimmy Kimmel' Performance Now's Your Chance to Buy Hailey Bieber's Metallic Nike Air Max 95 Shoes Karrueche Tran Elevates Hooded Dress With Rhinestone Stiletto Sandals at 'Air' Premiere in Los Angeles

The sneakers had a reflective finish completed with Nike’s Air cushioning to provide a lightweight experience The sneakers were designed by Sergio Lozano who pulled inspiration from retro athleisure wear from the 90s.

Bieber was just seen wearing these shoes while out in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier this week. During the recent sighting, the model embraced Y2K style as she paired the low-top sneakers with an oversized Martine Rose colorblock sports jacket and a distressed denim micro-mini skirt.

The model is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see Bieber wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance, or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

PHOTOS:Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years