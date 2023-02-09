Hailey Bieber Casually Masters Lux Leather Trend With Cropped Jacket, Baggy Denim Jeans & Retro Loafers

Hailey Bieber gave her street style a sleek finish while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The supermodel put an edgy twist on the lux leather trend for the appearance.

For the outing, Bieber sported a black leather jacket. The outerwear had a wide collar, zipper detailing at the center and a sharp hem. The Rhode Skin founder teamed the piece with a taupe crop top and baggy denim jeans.

Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a casual style moment, Bieber simply accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, black rectangle sunglasses and a white shoulder bag. She styled her fresh-cut bob straight and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the media personality completed her wardrobe with black retro leather loafers. The shoe style had a square toe and was set on a thick block heel.

Related Emma D'Arcy Goes Vintage in Stone-Washed Denim & Stitched Loafers at 'The Lehman Trilogy' Opening Night Julia Fox Redefines Denim-on-Denim in Unexpected Waistband Dress With Pointy Boots LeBron James's Pre-Game Outfit Announced He Was Ready to Break the NBA All-Time Scoring Record

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Hailey Bieber out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.