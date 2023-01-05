×
Hailey Bieber Slips on Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers for Pilates Class With Kendall Jenner

By Amina Ayoud
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner seen leaving pilates after spending time in Aspen
Hailey Bieber was photographed leaving a pilates class alongside her friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner. The duo attended the workout session in West Hollywood, Calif.

Bieber was dressed in a neutral athleisure set and sneakers. The model’s look consisted of a gray sports bra worn cozily underneath a white cardigan. On bottom, she completed her two-piece workout wear with gray leggings with a boot cut flair that diversified the often overdone silhouette.

The Rhode Skin owner carried a burnt orange puffer and slipped on thin black shades that evoked the 90s. Bieber stacked on a gold chain necklace fastened with gemstones and carried a brick colored tote sporting neat white lettering on its face, rounding out her look.

On her feet, Bieber boasted rare Zack Bia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14. The chunky footwear featured a black and red split rear followed by the crisscrossed branding on the side of the shoes. Exposed gel cushioning can be found on the midsoles with yellowed almost aged exteriors. Only 200 pairs of this colorway exist worldwide, all of which were gifted to friends and family.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

