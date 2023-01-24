Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers

Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye.

For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag.

Hailey Bieber out in New York City on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob straight. For glam, she went with a dust of blush and a pink pout.

Completing the media personality’s look was a pair of chunky loafers by Proenza Schouler. The style included glossy black leather uppers with rounded toes and upper stitching — plus penny keeper straps for a preppy accent. Finishing the set was a thick 1.5-inch ridged lug sole, adding a rebellious, chunky finish to her outfit.

Proenza Schouler’s lug-sole loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Justine Skye was also casually dressed for the occasion. The “Collide” singer wore a blue trench coat with baggy cream pants. She carried her essentials in a black chain-strap shoulder bag and tied her outfit together with grey sneakers.

(L-R) Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber out in New York City on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

