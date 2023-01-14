Hailey Bieber Takes Risks in Sheer Lacy Mini Dress and Classic Black Slingback Pumps with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber had herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday joined by her husband Justin Bieber. The model made a daring appearance, dressed in a sheer black mini dress and sharp slingback pumps.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The striking garment was strapless with what appeared to be some sort of floral appliqué made of a thin lace stuck on the front, taking up most of the dress. Beyond the decorative adornments laid triangular cut-outs that added to the see-through nature of her ensemble, acting to diversify the silhouette and set it apart from the rest. Adding on an extra layer, Hailey sported black sheer garter tights that gave her ensemble that extra edge.

On the accessories front, the Rhode Skin owner toted a shiny black mini bag slung over her shoulder and stacked on silver rings along with crystalized tear drop earrings for good measure. As for her hair, Hailey gathered her long blond tresses up into a slicked back style leaving front-facing pieces out of the updo in order to frame her face.

To pair with her dress, Hailey wore black slingback pumps with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish. The model often gravitates towards simple and classic shoe styles, especially when paired alongside bolder ensembles. The pair, while not extraordinary, is a classic choice loved by many celebrities, Hailey included, for red carpet and every day appearances.

Hailey Bieber is spotted on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

Hailey has been a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren, and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

