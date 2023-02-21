Hailey Bieber Elevates LBD With Puffer Vest & 3D Rose Heels at Moncler’s ‘The Art of Genius’ Presentation With Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted out during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20. The stylish couple was photographed on their way to Moncler’s “The Art of Genius” immersive presentation for their new collection.

Hailey was dressed in a black minidress, which she paired with a white cropped Moncler puffer vest layered overtop. The Fila brand ambassador carried a black leather “bowling” bag and finished off her look with high-shine silver jewelry.

Hailey and Justin Bieber heading to Moncler’s ‘The Art of Genius’ Presentation on Feb. 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: MEGA

Hailey’s short hair was simply parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears.

On her feet, Hailey opted for black strappy sandal heels featuring a very dainty addition. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toes were rounded, making for a barely-there construction. Black straps ran across the tops of her feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place. On the backs of each shoe sat blooming 3D red roses made of satin fabric, the detail punctuating the runway regular’s every step.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Justin also wore a Moncler puffer, the outerwear bright metallic blue, marked with the Italian designer brand’s moniker. The “Confident” singer styled the puffer with a white tee, baggy denim and white shades. On his feet, Justin wore chunky white sneakers.

A closer look at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber heading to Moncler’s ‘The Art of Genius’ Presentation on Feb. 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: David M. Benett

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

