Hailey Bieber Does Date-Night Style in Black Latex Minidress & Slingback Pumps With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber stepped out in sleek style for a date night with her husband Justin Bieber on Feb 23. The superstar duo was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Hailey swapped her usual street-style attire for a one-shoulder black latex minidress. The supermodel complemented the form-fitting piece with sheer tights and continued to accessorize with round statement earrings, a Saint Laurent shoulder bag and a thin bracelet.

Hailey Bieber leaves the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Hailey parted her fresh blunt-cut bob in the middle and swept it behind her ears. As for makeup, the media personality went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the Rhode founder’s outfit was a set of patent leather slingback pumps. The slip-on style featured a small open-toe, pointy outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

Hailey Bieber leaves the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s slingback pumps in London on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Justin was casually dressed for the occasion, sporting a yellow fleece jacket that was layered with a white T-shirt and baggy leather pants. The “Peaches” singer completed his look with a black beanie and chunky white sneakers.

Justin Bieber leaves the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Hailey and Justin are known for having a trendy fashion sense individually, but together they take it to a whole new level. The Biebers have continued to showcase their coordinated wardrobe at several red carpet events and while hitting the streets in Los Angeles. They have mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style and have proved that they are sartorially in sync with pops of color, playful patterns and retro ’90s-esque appeal.

