Hailey Bieber Looks Casually Chic With Leather Puffer & Chunky Sneakers for Lunch Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked casually chic as she went out for lunch with her husband Justin Bieber on Jan. 15.

The 26-year-old model layered a gray crewneck sweater with a black leather puffer jacket. She paired it with white parachute pants that featured cargo pockets and a drawstring around the waistline.

Hailey accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoops and black rectangle sunglasses with gold detailing on the sides. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun away from her face that featured a minimal makeup look with a glossy lip.

Justin and Hailey Bieber go for lunch on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

The model completed the look with a pair of black leather sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a lace-up closure. The sneakers added height to the look with a chunky platform sole.

Justin opted for a flashier ensemble with an embellished black hoodie which he layered with a black puffer jacket with a graphic design that featured vibrant purple, blue and yellow tones. He added black sweatpants and a purple beanie to the look.

The singer tied it all together with a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers. The low-top sneakers featured blue and purple accents along the sides and an exposed air-cushioned sole.

The couple was also seen on Saturday having a night out with the model wearing a sheer lacy minidress and slingback pumps while the singer opted for a more casual look with baggy jeans and Converse sneakers. The two have infamously known for making appearances in uncoordinated outfits.

Bieber is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see the model wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years