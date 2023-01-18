Hailey Bieber Sports Oversized Jacket With Biker Shorts & New Balance Sneakers for Pilates Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber showed her classic off-duty style while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 26-year-old model sported a casual look wearing an oversized beige work jacket from We11Done, featuring a grained lambskin spread collar with the brand’s logo printed on the chest. The welt pockets and single-press-stud barrel cuffs added more drama to the insulated cotton twill jacket.

Hailey Bieber seen out in Los Angeles after her pilates class. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

She layered it on top of a white top and Alo biker shorts that rose above her thighs. The accessory queen went for tiny black sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings and dainty gold rings.

For footwear, Bieber opted for New Balance White 530 Sneakers designed with a synthetic upper, lace-up closure, and the emblematic NB logo printed on the padded tongue. Keeping with the sneaker’s modus operandi, the sneaker has an added collar, rubberized logo appliqué at the sides and a special Abzorb footbed.

New Balance 530 trainers in White CREDIT: Asos

The foam rubber midsole paired with the treaded rubber outsole offers support like never before. The Rhode skin founder is keen on this specific footwear brand as she is often seen in their styles. Take the yellow, brown and white New Balance 9060 “Workwear” pair she donned while having girl time with gal pals Lori Harvey and Justine Skye.

The supermodel’s off-duty style usually consists of athleisure, sporty sneakers, and stylish sunglasses. That’s when she’s not all dressed up in high fashion designers like Yves Saint Laurent and Prada. As for her shoe faves, brands like Superga, Nike, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi supersede her footwear needs.

