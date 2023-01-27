Hailey Bieber Goes All-Black in Bikini Top & YSL Slingback Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Event

Hailey Bieber donned an all-black look for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock event on Jan. 26 in Toronto.

The model pulled up to the luxury jewelry event wearing a black sheer cropped top in ribbed viscose with a triangle bikini top underneath. Bieber paired the top of the monochromatic look with a pair of shiny black leather pants that are tapered at the hips and feature a wide-legged hem.

Hailey Bieber wears YSL slingback pumps for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock event in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

As to be expected, Bieber accessorized the sleek look with several Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces. The model appears to be wearing of rose gold Lock earrings, an extravagant pair of hoop earrings made of 18k rose and white gold with hand-set diamonds that retail for $10,000. In addition to the earrings, Bieber also wore two gold Lock bracelets and a multi-layered diamond strand necklace.

For shoes, Bieber wore a pair of YSL fanny slingback pumps in black crepe satin. The shoes feature a covered and flared 4.3-inch heel, with a square point-toe, and a rhinestone-encrusted buckle on the ankle strap. These shoes currently retail for $1,190 on YSL’s website.

Bieber was named an ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand in Oct. 2021 and appeared in her first campaign for the company in Jun. 2022.

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years