Hailey Bieber Styles Oversized Trench Coat With Leather Leggings & Padded Ankle Boots on Aspen Getaway

Hailey Bieber upgraded her winter wardrobe with chic staples during her latest outing. The supermodel and Rhode beauty founder was spotted out in Aspen, Colo. on Dec. 31.

Bieber mastered monochromatic styling for the occasion, stepping out in an all-black ensemble. Her look consisted of a wool military trench coat by Saint Laurent with an oversized silhouette and skintight leather leggings. The double-breasted outerwear featured a notched lapel, ten-button closure, belted waist and epaulets.

Hailey Bieber spotted out in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The media personality amped up her outfit with Saint Laurent accessories including the label’s black 557 shades and hobo bag in smooth leather. The purse includes an adjustable strap and a tab closure with a metal Cassandre hook.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the 26-year-old socialite parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

For footwear, Bieber slipped into Loewe’s Padded Low Boots. Crafted in lamb leather, the silhouette features a round toe, high-top upper, pull-on design and leather loop at the back for easy slipping on and off. The boots also have a notched sole, are embossed with the logo on the back of the heel and sit on a 1.6-inch heel.

Loewe Padded Puffer Boots CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

During the colder months, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

