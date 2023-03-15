Hailey Bieber Gets Casual in Sweatsuit & Chunk Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Hailey Bieber was photographed while out running errands in Los Angeles yesterday.

The young star was outfitted in a black sweat set comprised of slouchy sweatpants worn low on the hips and a matching oversized zip-up. Alongside the two-piece set, Bieber wore a gray cropped tee that offered effortless “cool girl” vibes.

Hailey Bieber is seen on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The Rhode Skin owner shielded her eyes with thin black 90s style shades and toted a black puffy Miu Miu mini purse featuring the Italian brand’s logo on the front in gold lettering. As for jewelry, Bieber kept things simple with tiny gold hoops. The runway regular opted to wear her dark short hair slicked and parted down the middle in a stress-free no fuss style.

Keeping up the comfort theme, the model slipped into white Asics Gel-Kayano 14 sneakers with black and red detailing, thick rubber soles, mesh uppers and matching white laces. The easygoing footwear is perfect for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit made for movement of every kind.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Bieber has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels.

On occasion, Bieber can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

