Hailey Bieber Slips on Adidas Samba Sneakers & Leather Jacket in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber was out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The model was photographed wearing a stylish daytime look. Her outfit consisted of an oversized black leather jacket, a cropped white crewneck tee with light blue Levi 501 jeans.

The model accessorized her ensemble with a black over-the-shoulder The Attico bag and a pair of 90s-esque rectangular Prada sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

For glam, the Rhode Beauty owner went with a no-makeup makeup look and her blond locks worn loose and straight.

To top off the outfit, Bieber went with a pair of black, white and gray Adidas Samba sneakers. She was seen wearing this exact pair out on a stroll with husband Justin Bieber earlier this month.

Her $100 Samba style featured black leather uppers with monochrome laces, accented by gray suede paneling. The round-toed style was complete with “Adidas Samba”-branded tongue labels. Dark brown gum rubber soles finished the set with an easygoing finish, ideal for daylong wear.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Bieber’s look for the outing is the height of the model off-duty aesthetic, with similar looks being worn by big-name personas such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid recently.

Bieber is known for her strong sneaker game and love for mixing high-end luxury pieces with classic streetwear items. She can be spotted sporting a variety of kicks from brands like Superga, Chanel, Nike, Off-White, Adidas and more. When it comes to the red carpet and similar photographic moments, the model likes to sport trendy, embellished pumps and stylish sandals from brands like Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi.

