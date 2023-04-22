H.E.R. Serves Edgy Style In Distressed Crochet Top & Heels for Coachella 2023 Performance With Kaytranda

H.E.R. gave her cozy style an edgy boost for weekend 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Friday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer made a surprise appearance onstage during Kaytranda’s set. The duo serenaded the crowd with a performance of their chart-topping single “Intimidated.”

H.E.R. hit high notes in a black long-sleeve crochet top and coordinating pants. The top featured a round neckline, slit near the cuffs and a distressed hemline. The “Slide” musician complemented the pieces with a plunging black bralette.

H.E.R. performs onstage with Kaytranada at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Sticking to her signature style aesthetic, H.E.R. accessorized with white rectangle sunglasses, a beaded choker necklace and a collection of thin midi rings. The “Damage” artist parted her hair on the side and styled it in voluminous loose curls. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at H.E.R.’s footwear. However it is likely that the R&B songstress elevated her outfit with a set of sky-high platforms or chunky boots, including a combat or lug sole style.

H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she continues to display during live performances and red carpet appearances. For footwear, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish sneakers.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

