H.E.R. Adds Wild Flair to Cozy Cardigan With Fiery Heels at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

H.E.R. served cozy-chic style while attending Chanel’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week today. The Grammy Award-winning singer joined a star-studded front row that included Zoe Saldana, Penelope Cruz, FKA Twigs and Seo-Joon Park.

H.E.R. made a vibrant appearance at the high-fashion affair. The “Damage” musician arrived wearing a fuzzy green leopard print ensemble. H.E.R.’s outfit included an oversized cardigan sweater and matching high-waist flare-leg trousers. She teamed the outfit with a simple black tank top.

H.E.R. attends the Chanel fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Further elevating the moment, the “Slide” artist accessorized with white oversized sunglasses and layered beaded necklaces. She carried her essentials in a multicolored square handbag. For glam, H.E.R. went with soft makeup and styled her hair in long, lustrous waves.

Adding a pop of color to her wardrobe, the songwriter slipped into a pair of red platform sandals. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and included a chunky square outsole.

A closer look at H.E.R.’s platform sandals at the Chanel fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she displays both during live performances and appearances. For footwear, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish sneakers.

H.E.R. attends the Chanel fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

