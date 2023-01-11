Gwyneth Paltrow Works Up a Sweat With Colorful Hoka Sneakers in Pilates Studio

It’s workout Wednesday and Gwyneth Paltrow is tapping in.

Paltrow posted up in her pilates studio in an all-black sleeveless bodysuit. The “Iron Man” actress snapped a mirror photo showing off her MYMODE by Tracy Anderson eco movement equipment. This programming is loved by fitness lovers like actress Tracee Ellis Ross due to its undeniable results.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for Instagram.

For her workout session, Paltrow threw on a pair of athletic sneakers to add a pop of color and comfort to her gym fit. She chose the Rocket X style by Hoka. Primed for shorter distances, the Rocket X features a soft midsole carrier, a breathable mesh upper and a lightweight, rubberized foam outsole that reduces weight.

This pair was designed with blue and orange detailing, while the chunky white outsole lifts you up and provides a generously cushioned footbed that guarantees all-day comfort. This is one of Hoka’s most energetic shoes launched to date, perfect for racers and elite athletes.

Hoka Rocket X CREDIT: Hoka

The Golden Globe-winning actress has garnered a fun and festive selection of shoes throughout her career. You can just as easily find Paltrow in belted Birkenstocks as you can spot her in pointy pumps. She often looks to Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen and Gucci for footwear, but she’s also tapping into newer labels like Hoka One and Le Silla.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot & More Celebrities at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party