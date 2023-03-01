Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Favorite February Outfits With Shearling Birkenstock Sandals & Designer Sneakers

Gwyneth Paltrow shared some new mirror selfies as a part of her ongoing Outfit of the Day monthly series on Instagram yesterday. This time, the actress recapped her favorite outfits from February.

The Goop founder can be seen showing off various everyday looks, including casual, work-from-home garb and chic office-ready getups.

The first snap sees her wearing a black short-sleeve top and coordinating JW Anderson wide-leg trousers paired with Alexander McQueen’s coveted oversized sneakers — which noticeably feature trendy transparent soles.

Alexander McQueen Sneakers CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Meanwhile, the photo that directly follows shows the 50-year-old actress sporting a dark denim button-up shirt and loose-fitting boyfriend jeans in a lighter wash. With this slightly more dressed-down outfit, she wears cream-colored Birkenstock sandals covered in cozy shearling.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle CREDIT: Birkenstock

In the next shot, she models a relaxed gray Celine sweater, black jeans, and sporty white leather Santoni sneakers featuring a buckle-shaped accent in black on the sides.

Paltrow also shared an all-black outfit complete with pointy heels, a preppy light blue button-up with the collar popped and a sweater with poofy shoulders. As for her final look, she paired a black turtleneck sweater, which she tags as Valentino, with white jeans and the same crisp Santoni sneakers.

Taking to the comments with a self-deprecating sentiment was fellow actress Jennifer Garner, who praised Paltrow, writing: “Never, not once, literally ever could I put on clothes and look this good all by myself. Sigh, Queen @gwynethpaltrow.”

