×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwendoline Christie Suits Up in Sleek Blazer & Sharp Pumps at Fendi’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Gwendoline Christie
Fendi – RTW Fall 2023 – Front Row – MFW
Fendi – RTW Fall 2023 – Front Row – MFW
Fendi – RTW Fall 2023 – Front Row – MFW
Fendi – RTW Fall 2023 – Front Row – MFW
View Gallery 20 Images

Gwendoline Christie brought sharp style to Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22. The “Game of Thrones” alum joined a star-studded front row, which included Noah Cyrus, Winnie Harlow and Christina Ricci.

Christie arrived at the high-fashion affair in a tailored black suit. The ensemble featured a sleek blazer, button-down shirt and coordinating pleated trousers. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the Emmy-nominated actress accessorized with a braided top handle bag.

Gwendoline Christie, Fendi Fashion Show, Milan Fashion Week, Pumps
Gwendoline Christie attends Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Completing the “Wednesday” star’s wardrobe was a set of pointed-toe pumps. The leather silhouette included a triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Related

Coi Leray Bursts With Color in Cartoon-Inspired Jacket, Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots at Moschino's Fall 2023 MFW Show

Emma Roberts Blossoms in Bow-Tied Floral Dress & Valentino Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Bella Thorne Serves Edgy Glamour in Ripped Denim Bra & Matching Skirt at GCDS' Fall 2023 MFW Show

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Gwendoline Christie, Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, Pumps
A closer look at Gwendoline Christie’s pointed-toe pumps at Fendi’s fall fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Christie often attends New York, London and Paris Fashion Week and has virally modeled on runways for Tomo Koizumi, Miu Miu and Vivienne Westwood.

When it comes to shoes, Christie’s go-to style is pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel tones, often from Manolo Blahnik — though she’s also slipped into platform, peep-toe and sandal styles. She’s also been seen on and off-duty in heeled loafers and boots from a variety of top brands, including Gucci and Loewe.

Gwendoline Christie, Fendi Fashion Show, Milan Fashion Week, Pumps
Gwendoline Christie attends Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad