Gwen Stefani Packs Up Pink Lingerie & PJs in ‘Punk Rock’ Robe for BST Hyde Park Festival

Gwen Stefani posted a short video of herself packing a suitcase on her Instagram today. The singer filled the carry-on bag with pink essentials, including Victoria’s Secret lingerie, a pajama-style shirt and rompers.

According to her caption, the “Rich Girl” songstress was getting ready for the musical festival BST Hyde Park, a series of concerts held over two or three weekends in London. Stefani did so in comfy clothes and used the opportunity to promote her own Gxve Beauty merchandise.

Stefani’s ensemble was ultra cozy, wearing a plaid pink and black robe fitted with a hoodie set overtop a black oversized Gxve Beauty hoodie. Her robe is the Punk Rock from Hologram City.

On bottom, the former No Doubt member styled light pink plaid micro shorts layered over black fishnet tights. Stefani wore her bleach blond locks up and out of her face in a messy top knot and finished her look off with gold hoops and a multitude of matching layered chain necklaces.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in this video, when it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

