Gwen Stefani Gets Whimsical in Black & White Checkered Dress With Stiletto Boots for Gxve Beauty

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram yesterday to show how much she is loving Gxve Beauty’s newest mascara, Can’t Stop Staring.

The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a black and white checkered long-sleeve minidress matching the new product’s design. She also paired the dress with fishnet stockings.

Stefani accessorized with flower diamond studs, a sparkling nameplate necklace and an assortment of gold bangles and rings. She added black tones to the ends of her platinum blond hair which was styled into a sleek ponytail with part of her hair swept to the side framing her face which featured a glamorous makeup look that featured a winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.

As Stefani applied her own makeup, the singer’s two-toned hair was styled by her consistent hair stylist Suzette Boozer.

The singer completed the look with a pair of white leather boots. The heels featured a sleek silhouette with an embellished pattern tracing the pointed toe. The same sparkling pattern sat right at the top of the boot’s stiletto heel.

In the past couple of weeks, the “Light My Fire” singer has shown that she can’t go anywhere without the new mascara. We last saw Stefani showcasing the new product earlier this month wearing a multicolored plaid flannel shirt and black leggings.

Whether she’s coaching the new singers on “The Voice” or attending a red carpet event, Stefani is always using products from her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty to create her beauty looks.

Stefani is about to mark a year since releasing the beauty brand last March. The whole line is inspired by the singer’s iconic looks and years of doing her own makeup backstage for her performances. The beauty brand is made up of products with rich pigmented long-lasting formulas that allow makeup lovers to express their creativity all day.

