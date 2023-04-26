Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Poses in Jumpsuit With Sheer Details & Platform Heels for NFL Draft’s Fearless Leadership Event

Back from a trip to Hawaii — where she swam with sharks — Gracie Hunt served as emcee at the Fearless Leadership event in Kansas City, spotlighting women who are making strides in the sports industry on Tuesday, ahead of the NFL Draft.

Tico Sports, who provides the official Spanish broadcast during all Kansas City Chiefs games, tapped the daughter of owner Clark Hunt to bring her flair to the stage ahead of the NFL draft. True to form, the Chiefs’ heiress showed off a chic look for the occasion, opting for a sleek black jumpsuit for the occasion.

The jumpsuit Hunt wore featured a high neckline with short sleeves and subtly flared bottoms. A lacy, corset midsection boasting a floral design really made the look stand out. The 24-year-old also accessorized with a smattering of jewelry including bracelets and rings adorning both wrists.

As for shoes, she reached for a pair of timeless black pumps to pull the ensemble together. The style was mostly eclipsed by her long pants but appeared to have a platform sole, which isn’t surprising as she regularly dons heels with hefty platforms.

The former Miss Kansas is a fan of Nike when it comes time to sweat and serves as a Fabletics ambassador. Outside of fitness fashion, she can often be seen in Ugg slippers and Moon Boots. She also regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold designs to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of Hunt’s favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.

Kansas City will host the 2023 NFL draft starting tomorrow, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.