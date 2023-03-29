Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Serves Chic Spring Style in Platform Wedges & Nike Sneakers for NFL League Meetings Recap

Gracie Hunt served spring-worthy style in her latest Instagram post. The former Miss Universe uploaded a series of carousel-style images from the annual NFL League meetings in Phoenix, Ariz. The collection of images sees Gracie posing alongside her father, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and her mother Tavia Hunt.

“Inspiring, innovating, breaking barriers, and striving to leave the world a better place through the power of sport. NFL League Meetings day 1 photo dump!” Gracie captioned the post.

The first photo sees Gracie posing alongside Italian National flag football team captain, Nausicaa Dell’Orto. Gracie donned a full white outfit, which consisted of a sharp blazer, graphic T-shirt and shorts.

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, the former beauty pageant contestant completed her look with white platform wedges. The sandals included a thick triple strap across the toe and was set on a towering heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

In another image, Gracie poses with her parents in a printed midi dress. The garment was decorated with a cheetah print at the top and also had a fitted bodice and partial yellow skirt. On her feet was a pair of black leather mules. The slip-on style had a chunky, round toe and sat atop a thin heel.

Lastly, Gracie looked sporty-chic while standing in the middle of a bridge. She donned a blue Nike fleece zip-up jacket with a matching cropped T-shirt. She completed her wardrobe with cropped leggings and light blue Nike sneakers.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old socialite often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have transformed over time in the gallery.