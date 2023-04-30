Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Dances In Sleek Leggings & Nike Sneakers for Day 3 of NFL Draft 2023

Gracie Hunt served sporty-chic style while celebrating day 3 of the NFL Draft 2023. Over the weekend, the former Miss Kansas uploaded a video on Instagram, which sees her dancing at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Set to Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” Hunt twirls and dances solo in the arena.

“Draft Day 3 Drum Deck Edition! (and a little over two months until @taylorswift takes Arrowhead!) Who is planning to come?!” Hunt wrote under the post.

Hunt was casually dressed in the quick clip. She sported a short-sleeve black Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt with sleek form-fitting cropped leggings. She accessorized with an Apple Watch and styled her hair in loose waves. As for glam, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt went with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink pout.

Completing Gracie’s look was a pair of white Nike sneakers. The silhouette had a pointy outsole, stitched Swoosh design and a high counter at the back for extra support.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old socialite often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

The annual NFL Draft sees teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. Presented by Bud Light, this year’s event began its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

