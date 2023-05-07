Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Elevates Blue Minidress With Sparkling Heels at National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction

Gracie Hunt looked vibrant as she took to Instagram on Saturday during the National Soccer Hall of Fame induction weekend.

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wore a royal blue short-sleeved minidress with ribbed detailing along the waistline. The knit piece featured gold buttons that decorated the structured shoulders and the center of the bodice just below the V-neckline.

Hunt accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry including a pair of hoops, a blue bracelet and a sparkling ring. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

The former soccer player completed the look by slipping into a pair of silver sandals. The open-toe heels featured an almond toe decorated by a metallic footbed and a crystal-embellished toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the added height coming from the sparkling platform sole and block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Related Kim Karashian Goes Sheer in Raincoat With Balenciaga Jean Boots at Lakers Game French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, Embraces Tradition in Geta Sandals & Kimono at King Charles III's Coronation With Prince Akishino

Throughout the montage of photos she posted to Instagram, Hunt also shared a photo of herself dressing a little more casually in a white cutout tank top with dark blue skinny jeans. She accessorized that look with a white Gucci belt and a white Louis Vuitton checkered shoulder bag. Hunt completed the look with white leather boots with a pointed toe and a wedge heel.

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades