Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Slips Into Whimsical LoveShackFancy Sundress for Bachelorette Party & Reveals Favorite Nike Running Shoes

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram yesterday to share some photos that see the former Miss Kansas celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party in style.

The first three shots from her photo dump show her posing with her engaged pal on a beach in Seaside, Florida. In the snaps, she’s modeling a multicolored floral mini dress from the vintage-inspired brand LoveShackFancy. The pink, blue and purple dress featured a plunging, ruffle-trimmed neckline and a tiered design with a whimsical flower print throughout.

LoveShackFancy, aka LSF, was founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen 10 years ago and has since garnered a mass following on TikTok in recent years. The former “Cosmopolitan” magazine editor started the brand after dreaming up and designing a “beach-to-ballroom” style bridesmaid dress for her wedding that would go on to become LSF’s first offering. LoveShackFancy is best known for its romantic, retro floral prints and “embracing unabashed femininity.“

It’s no surprise that Hunt, a lover of colorful dresses, would be a fan of the popular US brand.

CREDIT: Instagram/GracieHunt

On another note — the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also revealed the Nike running shoe she’s been wearing non-stop lately. Posing on her Instagram story today, she wrote, “This is the running shoe I’ve switched to and I’m absolutely loving it. It has amazing arch support and cushion, plus it isn’t heavy.”

The shoe is Nike’s Zoom X Invincible Run 3, which retails for $180 and comes in a variety of colorways. The exact colorway she showed off — an icy blue hue with neon green and black accents — can be found on dickssportinggoods.com.

Nike Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

The 24-year-old socialite notably wears Nike shoes often when it comes time to sweat. She also serves as a Fabletics ambassador. Outside of fitness fashion, she can often be seen in Uggs and Moon Boots. She also regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold platforms to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of Hunt’s favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.