Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Goes Skydiving in Athletic Tank Top & Nike Sneakers

Gracie Hunt continues to share the best moments of her vacation in Hawaii on Instagram. After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter riding horses on the beach and posing on the rocks at sunset, today the fitness lover took to social media to share a video of her jumping off an airplane to the sound of Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying,” while skydiving.

Hunt wore an Under Armour white athletic tank top and a pair of black ankle-long leggings. “The best days start with a leap of faith,” she captioned the post.

As for her horse riding outing, the fitness and fashion influencer completed her outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers that have become a staple in Hunt’s vacation wardrobe. The aerodynamic style is bright white with matching laces, mesh uppers and a white rubber sole.

Although a big part of her content is focused on fitness and her personal workouts that require athletic attire when she’s not at the gym or riding horses, Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy, glittery and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

