Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Enjoys Mexico Vacation in Cutout Dresses, Bikinis & Platform Wedges

Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Kansas City Chief’s co-owner Clark Hunt, recently enjoyed a sun and fun-filled trip to Mexico and sported a variety of stylish looks along the way.

Amongst the outfits that Hunt wore during her adventures were several pairs of boldly patterned triangle-top bikinis for sun-soaked time on the beach, a sporty black tank and white shorts combo for playing soccer and a classic little black dress for a night out on the town.

One of Hunt’s most eye-catching looks for the trip was a one-shoulder, turquoise-green silk top with a lavish bow on the shoulder, paired with white jeans and a simple black with the signature Gucci buckle. Another outfit that stood out in the mix was another one-shoulder piece, a sparkly, ocean-blue dress with a midriff cutout, perfect for a good time in the club.

As for footwear, Hunt wore different styles during her trip. The model was seen in white sneakers, platform wedges and strappy sandals.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix's "Outer Banks" season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Hunt is quite the busy bee; not only is she an ambassador for the NFL, but she is also a part of the Chiefs’ PR team, and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Management at the University of Kansas. As she’s running around on her hectic schedule, Hunt is sporting a seriously impressive style game. From coordinating athleisure sets to sparkling, pageant-ready dresses, Hunt is not one to shy away from wearing a bold color or styling a sky-high stiletto, often from brands like Christian Louboutin or Jimmy Choo.

