Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Slips On 6-Inch Heels for NFL Awards Honoring Patrick Mahomes

Gracie Hunt made a glamorous entrance at the 53rd Annual NFL Awards, celebrated at the Westin Crown Center on Feb. 25.

Just two weeks after the Super Bowl, the daughter of Kansas City Chief’s co-owner, Clark Hunt, was a guest at the Sports ceremony that honors players like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Nick Bosa, and many more. For the gala, the model who recently graced the cover of Maxim magazine wore a red floor-gracing satin gown with a side slit and cowl neck.

The former Miss Kansas USA paired the dress with a metallic bag with a long chain and elevated the look with a pair of platform sandals with open toes and ankle straps. She added a touch of blink with several sets of white diamond bracelets, matching diamond earrings, and a diamond necklace.

For beauty, she kept it red-carpet ready wearing her hair in big Hollywood waves and parted in the middle. She finished the look framing her eyes in black eyeliner and an extra dose of mascara, keeping her pout in a natural earthy tone with a touch of gloss.

When it comes to style choices, the social media star is clearly a lover of shine and sparkle and high fashion brands. Her wardrobe includes a bevy of pieces by Versace, Paco Rabanne, Balmain, and many more. When it comes to shoes, the model stays true to her love for glimmering finishes and tends to favor platform sandals and high stilettos with silver and gold details overall.

