Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Shows Off Mud-Covered Legs in White Shorts & Nike Sneakers After Hiking in Hawaii

Gracie Hunt spent her Monday morning hiking up a mountain in Hawaii with friends. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared some pictures of her adventure on Instagram.

Hunt wore a light blue Nike tank top with a racerback and the brand’s Swoosh logo sitting right to the side of the scoop neckline. She paired the active T-shirt with white short shorts.

Hunt accessorized the look with a silver watch, an Apple watch with a white strap, and a pair of clear square sunglasses with a blue lens. She kept her bright blond wavy locks in a high ponytail tied with a light blue scrunchie to match her top.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Nike sneakers. The running shoes featured a lace-up closure and a mesh upper decorated with the brand’s white Swoosh symbol. Aside from being covered by mud through the hike, the sneakers had an angled white sole that added more support towards the heel.

Gracie Hunt shares photos after hiking on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram / Gracie Hunt

Hunt’s trip to Hawaii has become very adventurous as she has posted pictures to her Instagram of her riding horses on the beach and posing on rocks to watch the sunset. We last saw her sharing a clip from her skydiving adventure this past weekend wearing an athletic tank top and white Nike sneakers.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.

