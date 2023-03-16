Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Models Sports Bra & Lavender Sneakers for Fabletics

Gracie Hunt shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday dressed in a full Fabletics outfit, looking ready to hit the gym.

Hunt’s look was comprised of a two-toned dark and light purple sports bra worn underneath a dark purple zip-up. On bottom, the daughter of Kansas City Chief owner Clark Hunt sported high-waisted lavender leggings seemingly made of a breathable stretch fabric that allowed for a whole host of movement.

Atop her head, Hunt situated large sunglasses with gold frames and ombre lenses.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes.

On her feet, the social media star laced up what looked to be athletic sneakers. The pair were lavender with matching laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were lavender. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Hunt’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage