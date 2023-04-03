Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Styles ‘Super Bowl Champions’ T-Shirt With Strappy Sandals for Cheerleader Auditions

Gracie Hunt served as a judge alongside her mom, Tavia Hunt, at the cheerleading auditions for the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.

The daughter of the team owner Clark Hunt took to Instagram to show off one of her outfits, which sees her donning a Chiefs Super Bowl Champions muscle T-shirt. The white cropped tee with red lettering is courtesy of Sports TV personality Erin Andrews’s brand, Wear by Erin Andrews.

“@chiefscheer bringing the heat to auditions and making us all want to dance this weekend!,” she captioned the post.

The model and influencer, who just celebrated her 24th birthday, styled the shirt with skintight navy pants featuring a flared design that gave way to heeled sandals. While she only gives a glimpse of her shoes, she appears to be wearing a dark-hued platform style with a simple toe strap.

Hunt is often seen in strappy sandals at formal events and athletic sneakers when off duty.

This morning, she shared a snap of her stylish white Nike sneakers during a workout session on her story.

Gracie Hunt’s Nike Sneakers CREDIT: Instagram/GracieHunt

The former Miss Kansas is a fan of Nike when it comes time to sweat and serves as a Fabletics ambassador. Outside of fitness fashion, she can often be seen in Uggs and Moon Boots. She also regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold platforms to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of Hunt’s favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.

